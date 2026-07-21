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Insider Selling: Roadside Real Estate (LON:ROAD) Insider Sells 1,166,665 Shares

July 21, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Roadside Real Estate insider Charles Edward Dickson sold 1,166,665 shares on July 16 at an average price of GBX 57, for total proceeds of about £664,999.
  • Stock context: The shares recently opened at GBX 56.99, near the insider sale price, and are trading below the 200-day moving average of GBX 63.38. The stock has ranged from GBX 46 to GBX 76 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Company fundamentals and outlook: Roadside Real Estate reported a quarterly EPS of GBX (2.47) with negative profitability metrics, while analysts expect 1.8028169 EPS for the current year. Shore Capital Group recently reiterated a "house stock" rating.

Roadside Real Estate plc (LON:ROAD - Get Free Report) insider Charles Edward Dickson sold 1,166,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57, for a total transaction of £664,999.05.

Roadside Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of LON ROAD opened at GBX 56.99 on Tuesday. Roadside Real Estate plc has a 52-week low of GBX 46 and a 52-week high of GBX 76. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.38.

Roadside Real Estate (LON:ROAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX (2.47) EPS for the quarter. Roadside Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 141.78%.The firm had revenue of GBX 299 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Roadside Real Estate plc will post 1.8028169 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Roadside Real Estate in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roadside Real Estate

Roadside Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roadside is a real estate business focused on building and scaling a high-quality portfolio of modern roadside retail assets, including modern EV charging infrastructure.

Further Reading

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