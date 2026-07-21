Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Insider Javier del Ser Perez Buys 122,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Steppe Cement insider Javier del Ser Perez bought 122,000 shares on July 17 at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total of £26,840.

bought 122,000 shares on July 17 at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total of £26,840. The stock last traded at GBX 22.40 , slightly above the purchase price and near its 52-week high of GBX 23.75.

, slightly above the purchase price and near its 52-week high of GBX 23.75. Steppe Cement is a Kazakhstan-based cement producer with a market cap of £49.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, and relatively low beta of 0.71.

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM - Get Free Report) insider Javier del Ser Perez bought 122,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £26,840.

Steppe Cement Price Performance

STCM stock opened at GBX 22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.09. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 15 and a 1 year high of GBX 23.75. The stock has a market cap of £49.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

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