Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Insider Javier del Ser Perez Buys 122,000 Shares of Stock July 21, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Steppe Cement insider Javier del Ser Perez bought 122,000 shares on July 17 at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total of £26,840. The stock last traded at GBX 22.40, slightly above the purchase price and near its 52-week high of GBX 23.75. Steppe Cement is a Kazakhstan-based cement producer with a market cap of £49.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, and relatively low beta of 0.71. Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM - Get Free Report) insider Javier del Ser Perez bought 122,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £26,840. Steppe Cement Price PerformanceSTCM stock opened at GBX 22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.09. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 15 and a 1 year high of GBX 23.75. The stock has a market cap of £49.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Steppe Cement Company Profile (Get Free Report)Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Featured ArticlesFive stocks we like better than Steppe CementThe Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of ConfidenceIs Domino's Stock Serving Up a Buying Opportunity?A $1T Black Hole: SpaceX Eyes Pentagon AI to Break FreeWhy Gold Miners Could Be the Market's Biggest Comeback StoryThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Steppe Cement? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Steppe Cement and related companies. 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