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Insider Buying: Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Insider Purchases £24,930.40 in Stock

July 21, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Telecom Plus insider Carla Stent purchased 2,833 shares on July 17 for a total of £24,930.40 at an average price of GBX 880 per share.
  • Stock performance: TEP shares were up 0.9% and opened at GBX 888, while still trading well below their 12-month high of GBX 2,040.
  • Analyst outlook: Recent broker actions were mixed, with Berenberg and Deutsche Bank both cutting their ratings and price targets, though MarketBeat still shows an average “Moderate Buy” rating with a GBX 1,500 target.

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) insider Carla Stent acquired 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 880 per share, for a total transaction of £24,930.40.

Telecom Plus Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TEP stock opened at GBX 888 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91. Telecom Plus Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 638 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,040. The stock has a market capitalization of £704.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 926.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,186.70.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 102.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 194.11 billion during the quarter. Telecom Plus had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.38%. Research analysts expect that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth


A number of analysts recently commented on TEP shares. Berenberg Bank cut Telecom Plus to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 to GBX 1,200 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telecom Plus to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 to GBX 700 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,500.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEP

About Telecom Plus

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands. Telecom Plus Plc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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