Michelle Cracknell Buys 5,979 Shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Michelle Cracknell bought 5,979 shares of XPS Pensions Group on July 20 at GBX 333 each, totaling about £19,910.

Michelle Cracknell bought 5,979 shares of XPS Pensions Group on July 20 at GBX 333 each, totaling about £19,910. Stock performance: XPS shares were little changed, opening at GBX 333.24 and trading near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock remains below its 52-week high of GBX 392 but above its 52-week low of GBX 275.

XPS shares were little changed, opening at GBX 333.24 and trading near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock remains below its 52-week high of GBX 392 but above its 52-week low of GBX 275. Analyst sentiment: Recent research notes remain broadly bullish, with several firms reiterating buy ratings and a consensus target price of GBX 450.67. XPS also posted quarterly EPS of GBX 13 on revenue of £262.96 million.

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) insider Michelle Cracknell purchased 5,979 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 333 per share, for a total transaction of £19,910.07.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 333.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 315.45. The company has a market capitalization of £681.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.34. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 275 and a 1 year high of GBX 392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 13 EPS for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of £262.96 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 469 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 465 to GBX 430 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 485 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 450.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].