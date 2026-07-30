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Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Director Acquires C$21,300.00 in Stock

July 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB - Get Free Report) Director Gary Robert Thompson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 347,408 shares in the company, valued at C$246,659.68. This represents a 9.45% increase in their position.

Gary Robert Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 28th, Gary Robert Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Brixton Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$6,900.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Gary Robert Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Brixton Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.

Brixton Metals Price Performance

CVE:BBB opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.88. Brixton Metals Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$50.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Brixton Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Capital Inc and changed its name to Brixton Metals Corporation in November 2010. Brixton Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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