Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Insider Sells $20,000.00 in Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) insider Mittie Doyle sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,035,520. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mittie Doyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mittie Doyle sold 1,450 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $26,100.00.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.78. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTX. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 314.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,637 shares of the company's stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 525,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 522,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 806.0% in the first quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 573,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 510,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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