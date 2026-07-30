William Yeung Sells 2,048 Shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII - Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 2,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $17,530.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,930.96. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of ERII opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $419.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.90. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Energy Recovery from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Energy Recovery from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on Energy Recovery

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.3% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,974 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,225 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company's core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

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