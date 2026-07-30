NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Major Shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc Buys 6,400 Shares of Stock

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 6,400 shares of NextCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 389,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,929,787.20. This trade represents a 1.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Adar1 Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,410 shares of NextCure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $17,050.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 7,798 shares of NextCure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $38,990.00.

NextCure Stock Down 7.4%

NXTC opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.42. NextCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.23. Equities analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextCure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Cable Car Capital LP increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 758,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 88,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of NextCure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NextCure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextCure from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXTC

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging its proprietary Therapeutic Discovery Engine (TDE™), the company aims to identify, validate and optimize new targets in the immune response pathway. NextCure's research platform integrates large‐scale proteomics and functional genomics to accelerate the progression of promising therapeutic candidates from early discovery through clinical development.

The company's pipeline includes multiple product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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