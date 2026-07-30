Insider Selling: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO Sells 4,808 Shares

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,247,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,001,685.03. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $20,289.76.

On Monday, July 6th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $19,520.48.

On Monday, June 29th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $19,424.32.

On Friday, June 26th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,280.08.

VTEX Stock Performance

NYSE:VTEX opened at $4.53 on Thursday. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $771.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). VTEX had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in VTEX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,034,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 748,712 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VTEX by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,091,811 shares of the company's stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 560,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VTEX by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,672 shares of the company's stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 114,256 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 850,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VTEX. Weiss Ratings upgraded VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.18.

Read Our Latest Report on VTEX

About VTEX

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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