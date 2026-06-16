Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Director Sells C$23,825.00 in Stock

Key Points Director James Andrew Paterson sold 2,500 Decisive Dividend shares on June 12 at an average price of C$9.53, totaling C$23,825.

sold 2,500 Decisive Dividend shares on June 12 at an average price of C$9.53, totaling C$23,825. After the sale, Paterson still directly owned 237,930 shares valued at about C$2.27 million, a 1.04% decrease in his position.

in his position. The stock was trading up 1.1% at C$9.76, near its 52-week high of C$10.07, with the company carrying a market cap of C$207.55 million.

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE - Get Free Report) Director James Andrew Paterson sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total value of C$23,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 237,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,267,472.90. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position.

Decisive Dividend Trading Up 1.1%

DE opened at C$9.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Decisive Dividend Co. has a one year low of C$6.50 and a one year high of C$10.07.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

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