Insider Selling: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Sells 9,443 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Shafer sold 9,443 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $13,503.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,599.44. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Andrew Shafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Andrew Shafer sold 32,667 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $57,493.92.

On Friday, May 1st, Andrew Shafer sold 5,550 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Andrew Shafer sold 5,550 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $15,040.50.

Gevo Stock Performance

GEVO stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $348.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.99. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Gevo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gevo this week:

Positive Sentiment: The stock continues to have a relatively strong liquidity position, with a quick ratio of 3.51 and current ratio of 4.31, which may help support operations while the company works through its growth strategy.

The stock continues to have a relatively strong liquidity position, with a quick ratio of 3.51 and current ratio of 4.31, which may help support operations while the company works through its growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Gevo previously reported quarterly revenue of $42.95 million, which was close to analyst expectations, showing the business is generating meaningful sales even though profitability remains negative.

Gevo previously reported quarterly revenue of $42.95 million, which was close to analyst expectations, showing the business is generating meaningful sales even though profitability remains negative. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider trades were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans and were described as being related to tax withholding from equity award vesting, which may limit how much the sales should be read as a negative signal.

Several insider trades were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans and were described as being related to tax withholding from equity award vesting, which may limit how much the sales should be read as a negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Director Patrick Gruber sold 157,563 shares, and multiple other executives including the CEO, CFO, COO, VP, and another insider also sold shares, creating a broad wave of insider selling that could pressure the stock. Article Title

Director Patrick Gruber sold 157,563 shares, and multiple other executives including the CEO, CFO, COO, VP, and another insider also sold shares, creating a broad wave of insider selling that could pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Gevo recently missed earnings estimates and remains unprofitable, with a negative EPS result, negative net margin, and analysts expecting another loss this year, all of which can keep pressure on the shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities set a $3.50 target price on Gevo and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Gevo

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Gevo by 138.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company's stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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