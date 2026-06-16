Insider Selling: Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells 540 Shares of Stock

Key Points Zumiez director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 540 shares on June 15 at an average price of $18.64, totaling about $10,066. After the sale, she still held 5,264 shares, a 9.3% reduction in her position.

on June 15 at an average price of $18.64, totaling about $10,066. After the sale, she still held 5,264 shares, a 9.3% reduction in her position. The director has been selling repeatedly this month , including 1,319 shares on June 12, 3,841 shares on June 11, and 300 shares on June 9, indicating a notable run of insider selling.

, including 1,319 shares on June 12, 3,841 shares on June 11, and 300 shares on June 9, indicating a notable run of insider selling. Zumiez recently reported mixed earnings and has a cautious analyst outlook: quarterly EPS slightly missed estimates even as revenue topped expectations, while analysts currently rate the stock around “Reduce” with an average target price of $18.00.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $10,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,120.96. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liliana Gil Valletta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Liliana Gil Valletta sold 1,319 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $24,810.39.

On Thursday, June 11th, Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,841 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,287.62.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Liliana Gil Valletta sold 300 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $5,823.00.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Zumiez had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and footwear maker to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zumiez from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Zumiez from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Zumiez from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZUMZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 478.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 768,691 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 635,691 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $7,435,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 163.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 426,130 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 264,643 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 76.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 412,501 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 562,252 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 176,835 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

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