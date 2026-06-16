Insider Selling: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) CEO Sells 141 Shares of Stock

Key Points C&F Financial CEO Thomas Cherry sold 141 shares on June 12 at an average price of $77.50, totaling about $10,928. After the sale, he still owned 39,369 shares valued at roughly $3.05 million.

on June 12 at an average price of $77.50, totaling about $10,928. After the sale, he still owned 39,369 shares valued at roughly $3.05 million. The stock was down 3.7% in recent trading and opened at $74.34, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. C&F Financial has a market cap of about $241.6 million and a low beta of 0.34.

in recent trading and opened at $74.34, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. C&F Financial has a market cap of about $241.6 million and a low beta of 0.34. The company recently reported earnings and declared a dividend, posting $2.08 EPS on $36.26 million in revenue for the quarter. It also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, implying a 2.6% yield.

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Cherry sold 141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $10,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,097.50. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C&F Financial Stock Down 3.7%

CFFI stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. C&F Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. C&F Financial's dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 46.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C&F Financial

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for C&F Bank, a community‐focused financial institution headquartered in Stephens City, Virginia. Founded in 1921, the company has grown from a single local bank into a regional franchise serving both retail and commercial clients. While the holding company trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker CFFI, its principal activities remain centered on traditional banking services designed to foster long-term relationships within its communities.

C&F Bank offers a full suite of deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and consumer and commercial loan facilities.

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