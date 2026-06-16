C1 Fund (NYSE:CFND) Director Scott Reed Purchases 4,599 Shares

Key Points C1 Fund director Scott Reed bought 4,599 shares on June 12 at an average price of $3.10, a transaction worth about $14,256.90.

bought 4,599 shares on June 12 at an average price of $3.10, a transaction worth about $14,256.90. After the purchase, Reed's holdings increased to 52,000 shares , representing a 9.70% increase in his ownership stake.

, representing a 9.70% increase in his ownership stake. C1 Fund stock rose 7.0% and opened at $3.34, while the shares remain well below the 12-month high of $9.78.

C1 Fund Inc. (NYSE:CFND - Get Free Report) Director Scott Reed acquired 4,599 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,200. This trade represents a 9.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C1 Fund Trading Up 7.0%

C1 Fund stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. C1 Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C1 Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFND. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C1 Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of C1 Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of C1 Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter.

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