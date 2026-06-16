C1 Fund (NYSE:CFND) Director Scott Reed Purchases 4,599 Shares June 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points C1 Fund director Scott Reed bought 4,599 shares on June 12 at an average price of $3.10, a transaction worth about $14,256.90. After the purchase, Reed's holdings increased to 52,000 shares, representing a 9.70% increase in his ownership stake. C1 Fund stock rose 7.0% and opened at $3.34, while the shares remain well below the 12-month high of $9.78. C1 Fund Inc. (NYSE:CFND - Get Free Report) Director Scott Reed acquired 4,599 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,200. This trade represents a 9.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. C1 Fund Trading Up 7.0%C1 Fund stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. C1 Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.78. Institutional Investors Weigh In On C1 FundA number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFND. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C1 Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of C1 Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of C1 Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Featured ArticlesFive stocks we like better than C1 FundThese 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves5 Stocks Built to Thrive in a Higher-for-Longer EconomyRH’s Strong Q1 Still Leaves Investors With One Big QuestionIran Ceasefire or Not, These 3 Companies Could WinThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at C1 Fund? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for C1 Fund and related companies. 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