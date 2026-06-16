Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Director Carolyn Taylor Purchases 1,415 Shares

Key Points Director Carolyn Taylor bought 1,415 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at an average price of $10.55, increasing her position by 338.52% to 1,833 shares.

bought 1,415 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at an average price of $10.55, increasing her position by 338.52% to 1,833 shares. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported a loss of $2.93 per share in its latest quarterly results, missing analyst expectations, though revenue of $6.88 million came in above estimates.

in its latest quarterly results, missing analyst expectations, though revenue of $6.88 million came in above estimates. Analysts currently have a mixed view on TNXP, with one Strong Buy and one Sell rating, while MarketBeat shows a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP - Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Taylor purchased 1,415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $14,928.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,338.15. The trade was a 338.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $69.97.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.39). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 839.52% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company's stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 113,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, immunology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes small-molecule and biologic product candidates designed to address conditions such as fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other chronic pain syndromes, as well as vaccines for potential viral and biothreat agents.

Among Tonix's lead programs is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine being evaluated for the treatment of fibromyalgia and PTSD.

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