Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Insider Buys C$19,530.00 in Stock

Key Points Gestion Bouca Inc bought 217,000 shares of Independence Gold on June 9 at an average price of C$0.09, spending C$19,530. The purchase increased its holdings by 8.15% to 2,879,500 shares.

bought 217,000 shares of Independence Gold on June 9 at an average price of C$0.09, spending C$19,530. The purchase increased its holdings by 8.15% to 2,879,500 shares. The insider has been actively adding to its position, including purchases of 290,000 shares on June 3 and 341,000 shares on May 12. Those earlier buys were made at C$0.10 and C$0.11 per share, respectively.

Independence Gold shares were trading near their 12-month low of C$0.08, with the stock opening at C$0.09. The company has a market cap of about C$23.76 million and explores gold and silver properties in Canada and North America.

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO - Get Free Report) insider Gestion Bouca Inc bought 217,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$19,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,879,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$259,155. This trade represents a 8.15% increase in their position.

Gestion Bouca Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gestion Bouca Inc purchased 290,000 shares of Independence Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Gestion Bouca Inc purchased 341,000 shares of Independence Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,510.00.

Independence Gold Price Performance

IGO opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. Independence Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].