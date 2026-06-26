Insider Buying: Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Insider Acquires C$12,400.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying activity: Uniserve Communications insider Michael Curt Scholz bought 20,000 shares on June 24 at C$0.62 per share, totaling C$12,400 .

Uniserve Communications insider Michael Curt Scholz bought on June 24 at per share, totaling . Recent pattern of purchases: Scholz has been repeatedly buying shares, including 30,000 shares on June 23 and additional purchases in May, suggesting sustained insider confidence.

Scholz has been repeatedly buying shares, including on June 23 and additional purchases in May, suggesting sustained insider confidence. Stock context: The shares last traded at C$0.62, near the company's recent range of C$0.40 to C$0.75, with a market cap of about C$24.76 million.

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS - Get Free Report) insider Michael Curt Scholz acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 14,491,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$8,984,775.88. This represents a 0.14% increase in their position.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 30,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 7,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,550.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Curt Scholz bought 11,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,475.00.

Uniserve Communications Price Performance

CVE:USS opened at C$0.62 on Friday. Uniserve Communications Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm has a market cap of C$24.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.59.

About Uniserve Communications

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, business, and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. The company offers fiber, internet, and digital telephone plans. It also provides office in a box solution that provides hardware for computers and laptops, phones, various networking equipment, and productivity software; managed services, including managed IT, network, security, back up, and storage, as well as hardware as a service; and colocation, cyber security, and cloud services.

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