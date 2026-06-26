Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Director Sells 453 Shares of Stock

Key Points Docebo director Alessio Artuffo sold 453 shares on June 22 at an average price of C$23.71, totaling C$10,740.63. After the sale, he still held 35,785 shares valued at about C$848,462.

on June 22 at an average price of C$23.71, totaling C$10,740.63. After the sale, he still held 35,785 shares valued at about C$848,462. Docebo shares were trading near C$23.87 , below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market cap of about C$605.9 million and a 12-month range of C$19.87 to C$45.62.

, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market cap of about C$605.9 million and a 12-month range of C$19.87 to C$45.62. Analysts remain broadly positive on Docebo, with a consensus Buy rating and a consensus price target of C$32.00. The company recently reported C$0.47 EPS on C$91.23 million in quarterly revenue.

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO - Get Free Report) Director Alessio Artuffo sold 453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total value of C$10,740.63. Following the sale, the director owned 35,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$848,462.35. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$23.87 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.02. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.87 and a 12 month high of C$45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13,603.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.04.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Docebo had a return on equity of 90.80% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of C$91.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 1.6842684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCBO. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on Docebo from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Docebo from C$37.00 to C$28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCBO

About Docebo

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America. The firm derives its revenues from two main sources: software as-a-service application (SaaS); and professional services revenue, which includes services such as initial project management, training, and integration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].