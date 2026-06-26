Sally Washlow Purchases 1,780 Shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock

Key Points CEO Sally Washlow bought 1,780 shares of Orion Energy Systems at an average price of $9.47, increasing her direct ownership by 3.75% to 49,259 shares.

bought 1,780 shares of Orion Energy Systems at an average price of $9.47, increasing her direct ownership by 3.75% to 49,259 shares. Orion Energy Systems recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.39 , missing expectations, though revenue of $25.72 million came in above analyst estimates.

, missing expectations, though revenue of $25.72 million came in above analyst estimates. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus on the stock, with a median price target of $17.50, while institutional investors own 52.59% of shares outstanding.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX - Get Free Report) CEO Sally Washlow acquired 1,780 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $16,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $466,482.73. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 407,452 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Orion Energy Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Orion Energy Systems from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of energy-efficient lighting and building controls solutions. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing and deploying LED lighting fixtures and integrated energy management systems for commercial and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes a range of LED light fixtures, smart sensors, networked controls and cloud-based energy management software.

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