FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) Insider Josh Folds Sells 1,110 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: FB Bancorp insider Josh Folds sold 1,110 shares on June 22 at an average price of $14.55, totaling about $16,150. After the sale, he still owned 30,746 shares.

FB Bancorp insider Josh Folds sold 1,110 shares on June 22 at an average price of $14.55, totaling about $16,150. After the sale, he still owned 30,746 shares. Analyst sentiment remains weak: The stock currently carries a consensus Sell rating, with recent analyst moves including a downgrade from Hold to Sell by Wall Street Zen and a slight rating change by Weiss Ratings.

The stock currently carries a consensus rating, with recent analyst moves including a downgrade from Hold to Sell by Wall Street Zen and a slight rating change by Weiss Ratings. Business and recent results: FB Bancorp, the parent of Fidelity Bank, reported quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.95 million. The stock was trading near $14.90, close to its 52-week high of $15.03.

FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA - Get Free Report) insider Josh Folds sold 1,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $16,150.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,354.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBLA opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.78 million, a PE ratio of 372.59 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. FB Bancorp had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBLA shares. Weiss Ratings raised FB Bancorp from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut FB Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on FBLA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $119,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $124,000.

About FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].