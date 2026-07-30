American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) SVP Sells $600,837.12 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) SVP Angela Owens sold 39,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $600,837.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 218,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,357,557.84. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 502,506 shares of the airline's stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1,025.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,191,912 shares of the airline's stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 1,086,013 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Airlines Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Melius Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAL

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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