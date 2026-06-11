Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 37,704 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 37,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $5,102,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,736,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,453,094,556.82. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $569,303.45.

On Friday, June 5th, Brian Chesky sold 16,515 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $2,232,332.55.

On Thursday, June 4th, Brian Chesky sold 64,333 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $8,758,294.62.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $8,410,376.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 15,226 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $2,080,176.12.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 184,513 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $25,056,865.40.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 4,774 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $645,253.84.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 103,937 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $13,968,093.43.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brian Chesky sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,663,400.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Airbnb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 124,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Grp LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Airbnb by 8.1% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 77,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Airbnb by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Weiss Ratings upgraded Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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