Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Insider Sells $11,638.14 in Stock

Key Points Kaltura insider Eynav Azaria sold 8,254 shares on June 8 at an average price of $1.41, totaling $11,638.14. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 8 at an average price of $1.41, totaling $11,638.14. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Azaria has been actively trimming holdings recently, with multiple sales in early June and late April/May. After the latest transaction, the insider still directly owned 2,248,054 shares valued at about $3.17 million.

valued at about $3.17 million. Kaltura stock rose 1.4% and opened at $1.42, while the company recently reported Q1 EPS of $0.01 and revenue of $44.63 million, ahead of estimates. Analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a $3.00 target price.

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) insider Eynav Azaria sold 8,254 shares of Kaltura stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $11,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,248,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,756.14. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eynav Azaria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Eynav Azaria sold 16,218 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $23,353.92.

On Friday, June 5th, Eynav Azaria sold 2,765 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $3,953.95.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eynav Azaria sold 435 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $648.15.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eynav Azaria sold 7,412 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $11,340.36.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Eynav Azaria sold 869 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $1,268.74.

On Monday, May 4th, Eynav Azaria sold 17,671 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $25,976.37.

On Thursday, April 30th, Eynav Azaria sold 2,672 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $3,740.80.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eynav Azaria sold 11,086 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $16,074.70.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eynav Azaria sold 32,003 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $46,724.38.

Kaltura Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaltura from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kaltura

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kaltura by 69.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaltura by 99.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kaltura during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company's stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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