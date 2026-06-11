XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Director Dietmar Ostermann Sells 3,351 Shares

Key Points Xos director Dietmar Ostermann sold 3,351 shares on June 8 at an average price of $4.45, totaling about $14,912. After the sale, he still held 79,593 shares, a 4.04% reduction in his position.

on June 8 at an average price of $4.45, totaling about $14,912. After the sale, he still held 79,593 shares, a 4.04% reduction in his position. XOS reported better-than-expected quarterly results , posting an EPS loss of $0.43 versus analysts’ estimate of a $0.72 loss, and revenue of $11.23 million versus the expected $6.23 million.

, posting an EPS loss of $0.43 versus analysts’ estimate of a $0.72 loss, and revenue of $11.23 million versus the expected $6.23 million. Wall Street remains cautious on the stock, with an overall average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00, despite mixed analyst actions and recent hedge fund activity.

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS - Get Free Report) Director Dietmar Ostermann sold 3,351 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $14,911.95. Following the sale, the director owned 79,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,188.85. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

XOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOS opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Xos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.81.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.29. XOS had a negative return on equity of 86.90% and a negative net margin of 39.13%.The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xos, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised XOS from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded XOS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XOS by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at $331,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc (NASDAQ: XOS) is a U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles, offering Class 5 through Class 8 electric trucks, chassis and proprietary battery systems. The company's core business spans vehicle design, powertrain integration, battery management and telematics, aimed at supporting last-mile delivery, beverage distribution and vocational fleets. Xos combines modular vehicle architectures with advanced software to deliver route-optimized performance and zero-emission operation for commercial customers.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-off from a specialty vehicle division, Xos designs, engineers and assembles its electric trucks at a manufacturing facility in Morristown, Tennessee, while maintaining research and development operations in California.

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