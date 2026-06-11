Thomas Cherry Sells 200 Shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

Key Points C&F Financial CEO Thomas Cherry sold 678 shares on June 9 at an average price of $75.56, totaling about $51,230. After the sale, he still held 39,869 shares, a 1.67% reduction in his stake.

sold 678 shares on June 9 at an average price of $75.56, totaling about $51,230. After the sale, he still held 39,869 shares, a 1.67% reduction in his stake. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $2.08 on revenue of $36.26 million, with a net margin of 14.84% and return on equity of 11.03%.

on revenue of $36.26 million, with a net margin of 14.84% and return on equity of 11.03%. C&F Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, payable July 1, implying an annualized dividend of $1.92 and a yield of 2.5%. The stock currently carries a consensus Hold rating.

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Cherry sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,675. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C&F Financial Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of CFFI opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. C&F Financial Corporation has a one year low of $57.09 and a one year high of $80.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.84%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. C&F Financial's dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on C&F Financial

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for C&F Bank, a community‐focused financial institution headquartered in Stephens City, Virginia. Founded in 1921, the company has grown from a single local bank into a regional franchise serving both retail and commercial clients. While the holding company trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker CFFI, its principal activities remain centered on traditional banking services designed to foster long-term relationships within its communities.

C&F Bank offers a full suite of deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and consumer and commercial loan facilities.

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