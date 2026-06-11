Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Sells $11,315.20 in Stock

Key Points Sera Prognostics CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 20,755 shares on June 9 at an average price of $2.08, worth about $43,170. The sale reduced the CEO’s stake by 2.32% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.

on June 9 at an average price of $2.08, worth about $43,170. The sale reduced the CEO’s stake by 2.32% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. The stock fell 6.1% and was trading around $2.00, well below its 200-day moving average of $2.55. Sera also remains a small-cap name with a market value of about $78.3 million.

and was trading around $2.00, well below its 200-day moving average of $2.55. Sera also remains a small-cap name with a market value of about $78.3 million. Recent fundamentals remain weak, with the company reporting a quarterly EPS loss of $0.17 versus expectations for a $0.16 loss and very limited revenue. Analysts are split, but MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a $5.50 price target.

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA - Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 5,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $11,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 303,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $630,712.16. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 56,385.97%.The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SERA. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sera Prognostics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc is a precision medicine company focused on improving pregnancy outcomes through proteomic testing. The company's flagship product, the PreTRM™ test, is a blood-based assay designed to assess a woman's risk of delivering prematurely by measuring specific protein biomarkers in maternal serum. By identifying patients at elevated risk for spontaneous preterm birth, Sera Prognostics aims to enable earlier interventions and tailored care plans that can reduce the incidence of neonatal complications associated with early delivery.

Since its founding in 2014 and subsequent initial public offering in 2020, Sera Prognostics has worked closely with clinical research networks and obstetric care providers across the United States to validate the clinical performance of its PreTRM test.

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