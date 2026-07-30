Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) CFO Sells $105,182.00 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 6,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $105,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 651,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,031,128.80. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Saurabh Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Saurabh Sinha sold 20,620 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $436,319.20.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Saurabh Sinha sold 11,212 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $299,921.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Saurabh Sinha sold 5,643 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $84,870.72.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 4.8%

NASDAQ AEVA opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $881.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aeva Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,670,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,751,000. Delta Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,623,148 shares of the company's stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 372,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,930 shares of the company's stock worth $22,865,000 after buying an additional 175,482 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,445,409 shares of the company's stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 885,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company's stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

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