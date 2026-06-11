Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $311,811.00 in Stock

Key Points Akamai EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares on June 10 at an average price of $135.57, totaling $311,811. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and the executive still held 59,210 shares afterward.

on June 10 at an average price of $135.57, totaling $311,811. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and the executive still held 59,210 shares afterward. The company recently met quarterly expectations , reporting $1.61 EPS and $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter, both in line with consensus estimates. Revenue rose 5.8% year over year, and Akamai issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 6.40 to 7.15.

, reporting $1.61 EPS and $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter, both in line with consensus estimates. Revenue rose 5.8% year over year, and Akamai issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 6.40 to 7.15. Wall Street sentiment is mixed but constructive overall, with 12 Buy ratings, 7 Hold ratings, and 3 Sell ratings. The average analyst price target currently stands at $145.29, above the stock’s recent trading level.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $165.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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