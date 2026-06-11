American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells $201,957.95 in Stock

Key Points CEO Daniel Mcgahn sold 9,670 shares of American Superconductor on June 8 at an average price of $41.78, totaling about $404,013. The company said the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards.

of American Superconductor on June 8 at an average price of $41.78, totaling about $404,013. The company said the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards. AMSC reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $0.30 versus analysts’ estimate of $0.19 and revenue of $86.41 million versus $82.10 million expected. Revenue rose 29.6% year over year, and the company guided Q1 2026 EPS to about -$0.17.

, with EPS of $0.30 versus analysts’ estimate of $0.19 and revenue of $86.41 million versus $82.10 million expected. Revenue rose 29.6% year over year, and the company guided Q1 2026 EPS to about -$0.17. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with one Buy rating and two Hold ratings, resulting in an overall average rating of “Hold.” Meanwhile, institutional ownership remains significant, with hedge funds and other investors holding about 52.28% of the stock.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) CFO John Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $201,957.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 341,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,249,668.42. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

American Superconductor Trading Down 9.3%

American Superconductor stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 3.20. American Superconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $70.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.10 million. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 44.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in American Superconductor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Zacks Research cut American Superconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised American Superconductor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on AMSC

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

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