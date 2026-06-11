Thomas Haughey Sells 2,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

Key Points ANI Pharmaceuticals director Thomas Haughey sold 2,000 shares on June 8 at an average price of $80.88, totaling $161,760. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and his ownership fell 4.89% to 38,878 shares.

on June 8 at an average price of $80.88, totaling $161,760. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and his ownership fell 4.89% to 38,878 shares. The company reported strong quarterly results , posting EPS of $2.05 versus expectations of $1.28 and revenue of $237.46 million versus forecasts of $207.63 million. Revenue rose 20.5% year over year, and ANI also issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 9.19 to 9.69.

, posting EPS of $2.05 versus expectations of $1.28 and revenue of $237.46 million versus forecasts of $207.63 million. Revenue rose 20.5% year over year, and ANI also issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 9.19 to 9.69. Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with five Buy ratings and three Hold ratings for a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33. The stock was trading up 0.8% at $81.85, with institutional ownership at 76.05%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Haughey sold 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,452.64. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.44. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $99.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. ANI Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 104,828 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,308.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 109,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 101,772 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 345.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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