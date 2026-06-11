Insider Selling: ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) COO Sells 8,438 Shares of Stock

Key Points ASP Isotopes COO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares on June 8 at an average price of $7.00, totaling about $59,066. The sale reduced his holdings by 0.37% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.

on June 8 at an average price of $7.00, totaling about $59,066. The sale reduced his holdings by 0.37% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. Ainscow has also sold shares recently , including 22,500 shares on April 16 at an average price of $5.21 for about $117,225.

, including 22,500 shares on April 16 at an average price of $5.21 for about $117,225. ASP Isotopes reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting an EPS loss of $0.22 versus the expected $0.28 loss and revenue of $8.36 million, well above estimates. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) COO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $59,066.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,281,879 shares in the company, valued at $15,973,153. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Robert Ainscow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Robert Ainscow sold 22,500 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $117,225.00.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

ASPI opened at $5.85 on Thursday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 644.40%.The business had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASP Isotopes currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASPI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the first quarter worth approximately $30,551,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,895,546 shares of the company's stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406,457 shares of the company's stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 3,669.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,279,121 shares of the company's stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,516,763 shares of the company's stock worth $43,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company's stock.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

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