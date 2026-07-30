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Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) CEO Buys $20,720.00 in Stock

July 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS - Get Free Report) CEO William Shepro purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,993.48. The trade was a 85.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ASPS opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets


ASPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,594 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 110,888 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (NASDAQ: ASPS) is a provider of proprietary technology and specialized services to the mortgage and real estate industries. Founded in 2009, the company helps financial institutions, investors and loan servicers streamline processes across the full loan lifecycle, from origination and valuation through default management, asset disposition and investor reporting.

Core offerings include loan servicing and asset management solutions, property preservation and inspection services, valuation and due diligence, title and settlement services, as well as vendor management platforms.

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