Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Major Shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd Sells 208,731 Shares of Stock

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 208,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,688,633.79. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,347,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,440,886.68. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 232,817 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $1,906,771.23.

On Friday, July 24th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 23,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $186,990.00.

Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVR opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $768.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative net margin of 5,148.78% and a negative return on equity of 124.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVR

Key Headlines Impacting Anteris Technologies Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Anteris Technologies Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: L1 Capital was also reported to have purchased 5 million AVR shares for approximately $28.75 million, suggesting continued substantial institutional interest despite the more recent sales. L1 Capital purchase article

L1 Capital was also reported to have purchased 5 million AVR shares for approximately $28.75 million, suggesting continued substantial institutional interest despite the more recent sales. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership has increased, including larger positions reported by ADAR1 Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors and JPMorgan Chase. Analysts maintain a generally favorable view, with four Buy ratings, one Sell rating, a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $16.00. Barclays also raised its target to $18.00. AVR institutional and analyst information

Institutional ownership has increased, including larger positions reported by ADAR1 Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors and JPMorgan Chase. Analysts maintain a generally favorable view, with four Buy ratings, one Sell rating, a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $16.00. Barclays also raised its target to $18.00. Neutral Sentiment: AVR remains well above its 200-day moving average but below its 50-day moving average, indicating longer-term gains but continued near-term volatility. The stock has traded between $2.99 and $11.06 over the past year.

AVR remains well above its 200-day moving average but below its 50-day moving average, indicating longer-term gains but continued near-term volatility. The stock has traded between $2.99 and $11.06 over the past year. Negative Sentiment: The latest insider activity is dominated by sales from a shareholder owning more than 10% of the company. Although these filings do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s fundamentals, the scale and frequency of the disposals can create an overhang for the stock. SEC insider transaction filing

The latest insider activity is dominated by sales from a shareholder owning more than 10% of the company. Although these filings do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s fundamentals, the scale and frequency of the disposals can create an overhang for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain weak: the latest quarterly loss was $0.28 per share versus a $0.27 consensus loss, while revenue of $0.49 million missed the $0.77 million estimate. Analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $1.14 per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anteris Technologies Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the second quarter worth $6,350,000. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global in the first quarter valued at $3,663,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 104.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the first quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,755 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

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