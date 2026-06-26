Mittie Doyle Sells 1,450 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Avalo Therapeutics insider Mittie Doyle sold 1,450 shares on June 23 at an average price of $18.00, totaling $26,100. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

Avalo Therapeutics insider Mittie Doyle sold 1,450 shares on June 23 at an average price of $18.00, totaling $26,100. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Stock and financial snapshot: AVTX opened at $18.00 and was down 0.9% in the session. The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting -$0.98 vs. -$1.00 expected .

AVTX opened at $18.00 and was down 0.9% in the session. The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting . Wall Street sentiment remains positive: Analysts currently assign Avalo a Moderate Buy consensus with a $46.67 price target, despite some target cuts and mixed rating changes. Institutional ownership is also high, with 87.06% of shares held by hedge funds and other institutions.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) insider Mittie Doyle sold 1,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $931,968. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mittie Doyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Mittie Doyle sold 3,970 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $71,499.70.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Mittie Doyle sold 679 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $10,864.00.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $18.00 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $946.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 956.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,816 shares of the company's stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 432,608 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,432,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1,916.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 228,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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