Jesse Chen Sells 1,500 Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

Key Points AXT director Jesse Chen sold 6,000 shares on June 8 for about $564,000 , reducing his direct ownership by 6.32% to 88,947 shares. The article also notes he made several additional sales in early June.

on June 8 for about , reducing his direct ownership by 6.32% to 88,947 shares. The article also notes he made several additional sales in early June. AXTI shares were up 8.8% as investors reacted to AI infrastructure optimism and growing interest in AXT’s indium phosphide substrates. Commentary also pointed to short-squeeze dynamics and a backlog of more than $100 million as bullish factors.

as investors reacted to AI infrastructure optimism and growing interest in AXT’s indium phosphide substrates. Commentary also pointed to short-squeeze dynamics and a backlog of more than as bullish factors. AXT recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of -$0.01 versus estimates for -$0.04 and revenue of $26.92 million topping expectations. Still, the company posted negative margins and analysts currently assign the stock an average Hold rating with a $43.80 price target.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) Director Jesse Chen sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,158,805.10. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jesse Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jesse Chen sold 9,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total value of $780,570.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Jesse Chen sold 6,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Jesse Chen sold 6,133 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $664,081.24.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jesse Chen sold 4,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total value of $445,440.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Jesse Chen sold 8,083 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $406,170.75.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jesse Chen sold 6,003 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $293,846.85.

AXT Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of AXT stock opened at $85.29 on Thursday. AXT Inc has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.12 and a beta of 1.80. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price target on AXT in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXT

Key Stories Impacting AXT

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AXT by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,505,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $85,775,000 after acquiring an additional 930,526 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $22,738,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $20,187,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AXT by 1,314.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 904,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 840,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AXT by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 776,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,234,000 after buying an additional 410,181 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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