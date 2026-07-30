Insider Selling: BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $1,463,205.90 in Stock

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) Director David Rainbolt sold 12,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $1,463,205.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,936.65. The trade was a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BancFirst Trading Down 1.9%

BANF opened at $113.47 on Thursday. BancFirst Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.48 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $187.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.53 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 31.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Corporation will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. BancFirst's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Key BancFirst News

Here are the key news stories impacting BancFirst this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded BancFirst from “hold” to “strong-buy,” potentially supporting investor sentiment and signaling confidence in the bank’s outlook. Zacks.com

potentially supporting investor sentiment and signaling confidence in the bank’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: BancFirst recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.96 , exceeding the $1.80 consensus estimate, while revenue of $187.49 million also topped expectations. The bank posted a 13.64% return on equity and a 31.96% net margin, reinforcing its profitability profile.

BancFirst recently reported quarterly EPS of , exceeding the $1.80 consensus estimate, while revenue of $187.49 million also topped expectations. The bank posted a 13.64% return on equity and a 31.96% net margin, reinforcing its profitability profile. Positive Sentiment: The company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share , equivalent to $1.96 annually and a yield of approximately 1.7%. Institutional ownership remains substantial at 51.72%, with several funds increasing their positions.

The company maintains a quarterly dividend of , equivalent to $1.96 annually and a yield of approximately 1.7%. Institutional ownership remains substantial at 51.72%, with several funds increasing their positions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. The consensus rating is “Hold,” with an average price target of $124, while recent rating changes have ranged from “sell” to “hold” and “buy” to “hold.”

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. The consensus rating is “Hold,” with an average price target of $124, while recent rating changes have ranged from “sell” to “hold” and “buy” to “hold.” Negative Sentiment: Director David E. Rainbolt sold a combined 123,950 shares between July 27 and July 29 for approximately $14.4 million. The transactions reduced his direct ownership by more than 80% across the reported filings, a notable insider-selling signal that may weigh on the stock despite the absence of a stated reason for the sales. BancFirst insider trading report

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BANF shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BancFirst from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BancFirst from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded BancFirst from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of BancFirst in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BancFirst has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BANF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 531.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 221 shares of the bank's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in BancFirst by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 295 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 957.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state‐chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

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