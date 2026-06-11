Insider Selling: Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Insider Sells 3,418 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Billiontoone insider Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares at an average price of $98.22, totaling about $785,760. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Billiontoone insider Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares at an average price of $98.22, totaling about $785,760. The sale was made under a pre-arranged plan. Strong recent earnings: The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.34, easily topping the $0.01 analyst estimate, while revenue rose 83.8% year over year to $108.39 million. Billiontoone also beat revenue expectations for the quarter.

The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.34, easily topping the $0.01 analyst estimate, while revenue rose 83.8% year over year to $108.39 million. Billiontoone also beat revenue expectations for the quarter. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Analysts currently have a consensus Moderate Buy rating on BLLN, with an average target price of $125.29. Recent updates included target increases from JPMorgan and BTIG, though Wells Fargo lowered its target and Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock.

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) insider Nancy Joann Johnson sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $339,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,224,812.96. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nancy Joann Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Nancy Joann Johnson sold 10,582 shares of Billiontoone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $1,063,173.54.

Billiontoone Trading Down 3.1%

BLLN opened at $99.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 180.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. Billiontoone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $138.70.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.81 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLLN. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter valued at $140,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter valued at $103,786,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter valued at $39,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth $32,078,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the first quarter worth $29,179,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Billiontoone from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Billiontoone from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Billiontoone from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Billiontoone

Billiontoone Company Profile

BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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