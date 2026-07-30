Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells $236,993.94 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) CEO Jerry Baack sold 11,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $236,993.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,158,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,229,859.79. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $580.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWB

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 181.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,210 shares of the company's stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 827,141 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,862,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $3,426,000. Curi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,029,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company's stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a New Jersey-chartered community bank founded in 2006. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company provides a broad array of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business customers. As a locally focused institution, Bridgewater Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking, combining personalized service with the efficiency of modern banking technologies.

The company’s retail banking platform offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and consumer loan products.

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