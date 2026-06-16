Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Purchases $27,200.00 in Stock

Key Points Baozun CEO Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares on June 12 at an average price of $2.72, spending $27,200. The purchase increased his ownership by 0.64%, and he now holds about 1.57 million shares.

bought 10,000 shares on June 12 at an average price of $2.72, spending $27,200. The purchase increased his ownership by 0.64%, and he now holds about 1.57 million shares. This was part of a string of recent insider buys by Qiu, who has repeatedly purchased 10,000-share blocks over the past several weeks, along with larger purchases in April.

by Qiu, who has repeatedly purchased 10,000-share blocks over the past several weeks, along with larger purchases in April. Baozun’s stock was trading around $2.75, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Reduce” on the shares.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,573,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,931.84. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Wenbin Qiu bought 16,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $50,240.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Wenbin Qiu bought 17,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $29,810.00.

Baozun Stock Performance

BZUN opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $159.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.51. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $345.35 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Baozun by 51.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Baozun by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,238 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Baozun to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baozun

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

Further Reading

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