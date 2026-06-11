CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) CEO Xingjuan Chao Sells 39,000 Shares

Key Points CeriBell CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares on June 8 at an average price of $18.33, generating about $714,870. After the sale, Chao still held 816,317 shares valued at roughly $14.96 million.

on June 8 at an average price of $18.33, generating about $714,870. After the sale, Chao still held 816,317 shares valued at roughly $14.96 million. This was not Chao’s only recent sale ; he also sold shares on May 21, May 5, and April 6, including another 39,000-share sale in early May. The repeated transactions reduced his position by 4.56% in the latest trade.

; he also sold shares on May 21, May 5, and April 6, including another 39,000-share sale in early May. The repeated transactions reduced his position by 4.56% in the latest trade. CeriBell’s latest earnings missed profit expectations, reporting EPS of -$0.52 versus the expected -$0.39, though revenue came in slightly ahead of estimates at $26.49 million. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.20.

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 816,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,963,090.61. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Xingjuan Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Xingjuan Chao sold 6,030 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,540.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $783,900.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $717,600.00.

CeriBell Stock Performance

Shares of CBLL stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $697.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. CeriBell, Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $24.33.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.09 million. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CeriBell, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CeriBell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CeriBell by 6,424.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,003 shares of the company's stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 374,179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CeriBell by 109.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,806 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CeriBell by 148.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CeriBell by 70.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,504 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CeriBell during the second quarter worth about $197,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CeriBell from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CeriBell from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBLL

About CeriBell

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell's solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company's product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

Further Reading

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