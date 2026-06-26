Leonard Post Sells 5,000 Shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock

Key Points Director Leonard Post sold 5,000 shares of CG Oncology at $70.00 per share, totaling $350,000. After the sale, he still held 5,000 shares, cutting his ownership by 50%.

sold 5,000 shares of CG Oncology at $70.00 per share, totaling $350,000. After the sale, he still held 5,000 shares, cutting his ownership by 50%. CG Oncology shares recently traded around $72.84 , near their 52-week high of $75.50, giving the company a market cap of about $6.42 billion. The stock remains well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

, near their 52-week high of $75.50, giving the company a market cap of about $6.42 billion. The stock remains well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company reported a quarterly loss of ($0.71) EPS, wider than analyst expectations, though revenue of $1.08 million beat estimates. Analysts remain generally bullish overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.73.

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) Director Leonard Post sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $350,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CGON stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.31.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,577,281 shares of the company's stock worth $264,933,000 after purchasing an additional 670,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,999,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,111,000 after purchasing an additional 487,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CG Oncology by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,443,144 shares of the company's stock worth $142,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CG Oncology by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,695 shares of the company's stock worth $124,423,000 after purchasing an additional 950,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,214 shares of the company's stock worth $56,270,000 after buying an additional 281,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGON. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CG Oncology

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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