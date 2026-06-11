Insider Selling: Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) General Counsel Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Chime Financial General Counsel Adam Frankel sold 3,000 shares on June 9 at an average price of $18.00, totaling $54,000. After the sale, he still owned 306,795 shares worth about $5.52 million.

on June 9 at an average price of $18.00, totaling $54,000. After the sale, he still owned 306,795 shares worth about $5.52 million. CHYM shares were down 3.7% and opened at $16.44, near their 52-week low of $16.17. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of $44.94.

and opened at $16.44, near their 52-week low of $16.17. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of $44.94. Chime recently beat earnings expectations with Q1 EPS of $0.13 versus the $0.03 consensus, while revenue rose 24.8% year over year to $647.39 million. Despite that, the company still posted negative net margin and return on equity.

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Frankel sold 3,000 shares of Chime Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 306,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,522,310. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chime Financial Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.21. Chime Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $647.39 million for the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. Chime Financial's revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chime Financial, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHYM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Chime Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Texas Capital raised Chime Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Chime Financial from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHYM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHYM. Aspect Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,361,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,091,000. Orland Properties Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at about $159,093,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at about $152,563,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Chime Financial by 90.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,878,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,179 shares in the last quarter.

About Chime Financial

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

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