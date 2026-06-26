Insider Selling: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $498,011.66 in Stock

Key Points PC Connection Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 7,142 shares on June 23 for about $498,012 at an average price of $69.73. After the sale, she still held more than 7.02 million shares, valued at roughly $489.5 million.

on June 23 for about $498,012 at an average price of $69.73. After the sale, she still held more than 7.02 million shares, valued at roughly $489.5 million. The chairman has been selling shares repeatedly , including two earlier transactions in June for about $530,983 and $499,151, respectively.

, including two earlier transactions in June for about $530,983 and $499,151, respectively. PC Connection’s stock and fundamentals remain solid: shares rose 0.9% to $71.11, the company recently beat earnings and revenue estimates, and it pays a quarterly dividend yielding about 1.1%.

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN - Get Free Report) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 7,142 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $498,011.66. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,020,605 shares in the company, valued at $489,546,786.65. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,384 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $530,983.44.

On Monday, June 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,924 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $499,151.16.

PC Connection Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.09 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.02%. Analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. PC Connection's dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CNXN. Weiss Ratings upgraded PC Connection from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PC Connection from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on CNXN

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 63.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,021 shares of the company's stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,151 shares of the company's stock worth $62,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PC Connection by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 79,288 shares of the company's stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company's stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc (NASDAQ: CNXN), now operating under the trade name Connection, is a value-added provider of information technology solutions founded in 1982 and headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire. The company offers a broad portfolio of hardware and software products sourced from leading technology vendors, alongside professional services designed to help organizations design, deploy and maintain IT environments.

Connection's product offerings encompass desktop and notebook computers, servers and storage systems, networking and cybersecurity solutions, as well as cloud and virtualization technologies.

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