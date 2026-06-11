InsiderTrades.com logo

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Todd Duchene Sells 10,000 Shares

June 11, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Core Scientific insider Todd Duchene sold 10,000 shares on June 8 at an average price of $26.85, totaling $268,500. After the sale, he still held about 2.07 million shares.
  • Stock and earnings context: CORZ shares were down 4.9% in the session and opened at $25.69. The company recently reported a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share, missing estimates, even as revenue rose 44.9% year over year to $115.24 million.
  • Analyst and investor sentiment: Several firms raised price targets on Core Scientific, and the stock currently carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of $28.83. Major institutional investors like Vanguard and Situational Awareness LP also increased their holdings.

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) insider Todd Duchene sold 10,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,068,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,549,830.75. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Core Scientific Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 5.49.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $115.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Core Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific


Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,960,320 shares of the company's stock worth $494,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,710 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 28,756,478 shares of the company's stock worth $418,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,944 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,038,619 shares of the company's stock worth $189,842,000 after buying an additional 1,338,796 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $117,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,651,002 shares of the company's stock worth $111,417,000 after buying an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORZ. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Scientific to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $24.50 to $23.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.83.

View Our Latest Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific's service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Core Scientific?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Core Scientific and related companies.
From Our Partners
The 1934 playbook
In 1934, a legal government maneuver transferred billions in wealth overnight. Most Americans never saw it com...
American Alternative | Sponsoredtc pixel
June 12: $100 Turns Into $100,000?
The SpaceX IPO is scheduled for June 12, and former tech executive Jeff Brown - who identified Bitcoin, Tesla,...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
In the next 3 minutes… James Altucher – legendary investor and venture capitalist… And someone who’s kno...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your book attached
Your Download Link (Expiring) If you still haven't downloaded the free Simple Options Trading For Beginners...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
Reuters reports Elon Musk filed secretly. Barron's says it's being finalized behind closed doors. CNBC just re...
The Oxford Club | Sponsoredtc pixel
My feud with Zohran Mamdani
Emmy-winning analyst releases his next big story Whitney Tilson shocked the nation on 60 Minutes when he ac...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
The 1934 playbook
In 1934, a legal government maneuver transferred billions in wealth overnight. Most Americans never saw it com...
American Alternative | Sponsoredtc pixel
June 12: $100 Turns Into $100,000?
The SpaceX IPO is scheduled for June 12, and former tech executive Jeff Brown - who identified Bitcoin, Tesla,...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
In the next 3 minutes… James Altucher – legendary investor and venture capitalist… And someone who’s kno...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles