Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 27,500 Shares

Key Points Credo Technology Group CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares on June 23 for about $7.45 million at an average price of $270.94. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and Cheng still held more than 5.9 million shares afterward.

on June 23 for about at an average price of $270.94. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, and Cheng still held more than 5.9 million shares afterward. Credo’s stock has surged sharply , with shares opening at $268.03 and trading near their 52-week high of $308.67. The company now has a market cap of about $49.98 billion .

, with shares opening at $268.03 and trading near their 52-week high of $308.67. The company now has a market cap of about . The company recently reported strong quarterly results, including EPS of $1.16 versus $1.02 expected and revenue up 157% year over year. Analyst sentiment remains positive, with multiple firms raising price targets and a consensus rating of Buy.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.94, for a total transaction of $7,450,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,937,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,671,027.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.69, for a total transaction of $6,783,975.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $7,137,075.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $4,922,225.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $4,931,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $5,170,550.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $4,333,450.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $3,251,875.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,837,725.00.

On Sunday, April 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,434 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $246,929.30.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $2,510,200.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $268.03 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.22. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $308.67.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company's revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

More Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group with an Outperform rating and a $325 price target , arguing the company is well positioned to benefit from expanding optical AI connectivity demand in data centers.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group with an rating and a , arguing the company is well positioned to benefit from expanding demand in data centers. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added CRDO to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings and revenue momentum remain strong.

Zacks added CRDO to its growth stocks list, reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings and revenue momentum remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent investor commentary highlighted Credo’s strong fundamentals, including its 1.6T connectivity ramp and rapid AI data-center growth, following quarterly revenue growth of 157% year over year .

Recent investor commentary highlighted Credo’s strong fundamentals, including its and rapid AI data-center growth, following quarterly revenue growth of . Neutral Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. published a price prediction piece on Credo, saying the stock has already rallied sharply this year and may now be trading near fair value.

24/7 Wall St. published a price prediction piece on Credo, saying the stock has already rallied sharply this year and may now be trading near fair value. Negative Sentiment: Chief Technology Officer Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares worth about $7.45 million under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can weigh on sentiment even though it was not an open-market discretionary sale.

Chief Technology Officer Chi Fung Cheng sold worth about under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can weigh on sentiment even though it was not an open-market discretionary sale. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bearish downgrade on CRDO, adding a note of caution after the stock’s strong run.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,585,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,449,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,486,320 shares of the company's stock worth $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 849,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,041 shares of the company's stock worth $555,117,000 after acquiring an additional 184,676 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,504 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $263.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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