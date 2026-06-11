CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jeffrey Michael Sells 9,000 Shares

Key Points CorVel director Jeffrey Michael sold 9,000 shares on June 9 at an average price of $60.98, totaling about $548,820. After the sale, he still owned 559,721 shares.

on June 9 at an average price of $60.98, totaling about $548,820. After the sale, he still owned 559,721 shares. CorVel shares were trading around $61.15 , with the stock sitting near its 200-day moving average of $60.36 and far below its 52-week high of $109.95.

, with the stock sitting near its 200-day moving average of $60.36 and far below its 52-week high of $109.95. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.61 on revenue of $248.55 million, while analysts’ sentiment remains weak overall with an average rating of “Sell”.

CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL - Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Michael sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $548,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 559,721 shares in the company, valued at $34,131,786.58. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Performance

CRVL stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. CorVel Corp. has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $248.55 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CorVel from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorVel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on CorVel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 147.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) is a technology-driven provider of workers' compensation, liability, and specialty risk management solutions. The company develops and deploys software and data analytics tools to streamline claims administration, medical cost containment, prescription drug management, and provider network access. CorVel's integrated platform connects employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and injured workers, aiming to improve outcomes and control costs through process automation and real-time decision support.

The company's product suite includes claims lifecycle management, bill review and negotiation, virtual care and telehealth services, pharmacy benefit management, and independent medical examinations (IMEs).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].