David Obstler Sells 75,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CFO David Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,690,388.79. This trade represents a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Datadog Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $227.63 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog unveiled 100+ new AI, observability and security capabilities at its DASH 2026 event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, Bits Agent Builder and Agent Console. The new tools deepen Datadog’s AI platform story and could support stronger adoption and revenue growth. GlobeNewswire article

Datadog unveiled 100+ new AI, observability and security capabilities at its DASH 2026 event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, Bits Agent Builder and Agent Console. The new tools deepen Datadog’s AI platform story and could support stronger adoption and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the launch, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raising its target to $280 and Evercore lifting its target to $265, while RBC reaffirmed an outperform view. Higher targets can reinforce the market’s growth expectations for DDOG. Benzinga article

Analysts turned more constructive after the launch, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raising its target to $280 and Evercore lifting its target to $265, while RBC reaffirmed an outperform view. Higher targets can reinforce the market’s growth expectations for DDOG. Positive Sentiment: Coverage in the financial press said Datadog’s agentic AI push is winning Wall Street support, with analysts seeing more upside as the company expands into autonomous operations and AI security. Yahoo Finance article

Coverage in the financial press said Datadog’s agentic AI push is winning Wall Street support, with analysts seeing more upside as the company expands into autonomous operations and AI security. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog’s strong revenue growth and recent beat-and-raise quarter continue to underpin the stock’s premium valuation, but the shares already reflect high expectations after a big run. Yahoo Finance article

Datadog’s strong revenue growth and recent beat-and-raise quarter continue to underpin the stock’s premium valuation, but the shares already reflect high expectations after a big run. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling may temper enthusiasm: CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David M. Obstler both sold large blocks of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, adding to a pattern of recent insider sales at Datadog. SEC filing

Heavy insider selling may temper enthusiasm: CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David M. Obstler both sold large blocks of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, adding to a pattern of recent insider sales at Datadog. Negative Sentiment: A prior director sale also added to the overhang, reinforcing concerns that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock’s strong rally. SEC filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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