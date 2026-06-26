Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) CFO Sells 17,500 Shares

Key Points Alpha Tau Medical CFO Raphi Levy sold 17,500 shares on June 23 at an average price of $9.55, generating about $167,125. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 23 at an average price of $9.55, generating about $167,125. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Levy still held 130,180 shares, and the sale represented an 11.85% reduction in his position. He also sold 32,500 shares earlier in June at an average price of $10.83.

in his position. He also sold 32,500 shares earlier in June at an average price of $10.83. The company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.26, worse than the expected loss of $0.13, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating with a $12.60 price target.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) CFO Raphi Levy sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $167,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 130,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,219. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Raphi Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Raphi Levy sold 32,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $351,975.00.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

DRTS stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,815 shares of the company's stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 70,081 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,165 shares of the company's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRTS. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alpha Tau Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Tau Medical

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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