Max Valdes Sells 3,300 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Key Points Director Max Valdes sold 3,300 shares of Viant Technology at an average price of $12.10, trimming his stake by about 9.13% in a transaction worth $39,930.

of Viant Technology at an average price of $12.10, trimming his stake by about 9.13% in a transaction worth $39,930. DSP shares were down 2.5% to $11.58, with the stock trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and a market cap of about $758.8 million.

to $11.58, with the stock trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and a market cap of about $758.8 million. Viant’s latest earnings missed EPS expectations by a wide margin, posting a loss of $0.03 per share versus the expected $0.08 profit, even though revenue of $88.54 million came in well above estimates.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) Director Max Valdes sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $39,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $397,303.50. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Viant Technology Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $758.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Viant Technology had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.51%.The firm had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Viant Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Viant Technology

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 190,248 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 382,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 205,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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