Joseph Sanborn Sells 6,666 Shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

Key Points EverQuote CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 6,666 shares on June 8 at an average price of $19.28, totaling about $128,520. After the sale, he still directly owned 327,820 shares.

on June 8 at an average price of $19.28, totaling about $128,520. After the sale, he still directly owned 327,820 shares. The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $0.51 versus $0.43 expected and revenue of $190.85 million, up 14.6% year over year.

, with EPS of $0.51 versus $0.43 expected and revenue of $190.85 million, up 14.6% year over year. Analyst sentiment remains moderately positive, with six Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, and an average price target of $24.17 for the stock.

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 6,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $128,520.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,369.60. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Joseph Sanborn sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $414,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 650 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $9,373.00.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $19.82 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 15.35%.The business had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $180.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,100.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 224,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 86,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on EverQuote from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research cut EverQuote from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on EverQuote from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVER

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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